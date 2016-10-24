The former MP, A.H. Vishwanath, has endorsed Karnataka State Planning Board Deputy Chairman C.M. Ibrahim’s views on the failure of the State government in meeting expectations. Responding to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s observation that he is unable to “satisfy the dissatisfied,” Mr. Vishwanath said many have been dissatisfied under the Congress rule. But, the CM is “satisfied” with the power he is wielding, he added.

He found no fault in Mr. Ibrahim’s criticism. However, Mr. Siddaramaiah is unfazed and said he did not require any “certificate” from Mr. Ibrahim and Mr. Vishwanath.