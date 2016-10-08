Villagers protesting against the move to shift Canara Bank from Sheelanere to Neethimangala Circle in K.R. Pet taluk in Mandya district on Friday.

The move to shift Canara Bank from Sheelanere to Neethimangala Circle in K.R. Pet taluk, owing to ‘poor progress’ has drawn criticism from the residents of Sheelanere.

The bank had established the branch about 30 months ago in the village.

Nevertheless, according to officials, the villagers did not show much interest in depositing money in the branch.

Services affected

As financial transactions and other banking activities did not meet expectations, the bank recently moved the branch to Neethimangala Circle near Harahalalli in K.R. Pet taluk.

Following the move, the residents met the bank officials on Friday and requested them to revert their decision. They also staged a protest outside the bank’s branch on Thursday.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, the villagers termed the move to shift the branch an ‘anti-people’ one and suggested that the bank open a new branch near Neethimangala Circle to cater to the banking needs of people there.

The bank officials assured the protesters that their demand would be considered.