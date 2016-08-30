People and police gathering near the residence where Gowramma (48) was found dead in Lalanakere village in taluk on August 29, 2016

They express suspicion over the involvement of her brothers-in-law

Tension prevailed in Lalanakere village in Mandya taluk on Monday following the suspicious death of a 48-year-old woman who had launched a legal battle for property against her brothers-in-law.

According to the police, Gowramma, who had lost her husband Shivananappa a few years ago, was found dead in her small house where she had been living alone for many years.

According to the villagers, the body was found in a sitting position. Accusing her brothers-in-law of involvement in the death, they demanded an “honest and thorough investigation” into the case and staged a protest. A few villagers told reporters that Gowramma had been fighting for a share of her husband’s property and the court was all set to pronounce its judgment on Tuesday. Several documents, mostly pertaining to the case, were found burnt in the room where Gowramma’s body was found, they said.

The incident came to light in the early hours of Monday after one of her neighbours saw the body through the window. Subsequently, the Mandya Rural police reached the spot and took the body for autopsy.

“We have already detained some persons in connection with the case,” a senior police officer said. The police, however, are not ruling out the possibility of suicide as well.