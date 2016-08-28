Residents of Sanaba village in Pandavapura taluk and members of some Dalit organisations staged a protest here on Saturday demanding a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the murder of a dalit woman, who was found dead on August 25.

The protesting villagers gathered outside the office of the Superintendent of Police and alleged that the victim as gang-raped and murdered by some members belonging to the upper caste, who are financially and politically strong.

The police have registered a case only under some sections of the Indian Penal Code, they alleged.

The police should arrest all the accused and book a case against them under provisions of the SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the protesters demanded.

According to the protesters, the police have arrested only one person in connection with the case and failed to make any efforts to arrest the remaining accused persons.