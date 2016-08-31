Representatives of different social organisations, religious institutions and political parties on Wednesday carried out a protest in Mandekolu village in Sullia seeking action on persons who had influenced a 24-year-old youth to embrace Islam.

The protest was led by former Mandekolu Gram Panchayat president Suresh Kanemaradka. Members from Srikshetra Dharmastala Rural Development Project, Navodaya Charitable Trust, local bajana mandals and representatives of Bharatiya Janata Party and Vishwa Hindu Parishad participated in the protest.

The protest was to demand action against persons who have influenced 24-year-old Sathisha M to embrace Islam. A certificate has been issued by Therbiyathul Islam Sabha of Calicut in Kerala on April 15, 2015 stating that Sathisha had changed his name to Muhammed Mustakim, following his four month stay at the Sabha.

Addressing the protestors, Mr. Kanemaradka said the way Mr. Sathisha has changed his thoughts creates fear of influence of radical groups on youths from the village, which was known for communal harmony and law abiding citizens. “We fear radical groups attempt to harm the nature of peaceful coexistence of communities in the village.”

Mandekolu Gram Panchayat President Mohini Chandrashekar said the fear was more so because the conversion of Mr. Sathisha had come at a time when youths from Kerala have left their villages to join ISIS. “Security agencies cannot treat Mr. Sathisha’s incident in light manner,” she said.

Members from SKDRDP, Navodaya Charitable Trust, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other organisations also spoke.

Elaborate security arrangements was made by police to prevent any breach of law and order. Security personnel were also placed at the house of Mr. Sathisha.