In one voice:Village residents protesting against the planting of saplings near two temples, near Pura village in K.R. Pet taluk, Mandya, on Saturday.

At a time when demands for measures to increase green cover are growing owing to the persistent drought situation, residents of several villages in K.R. Pet taluk have raised eyebrows by launching a campaign against afforestation.

A drive to plant saplings of various varieties on Forest Department land along Katori Road and around two temples, near Pura village in K.R. Pet taluk, was taken up by the department recently. Pits were dug and measures were initiated to plant the saplings.

However, citing that the drive would cover the premises of Sri Basaveshwara and Sri Mahadeshwara temples, the villagers staged a protest on Saturday. Residents of Pura, Chikkonahalli and Mokanahalli took part in the demonstration.

They demanded that the Forest Department immediately stop planting saplings around the temples and along the connecting road.

According to sources at the department, K.C. Narayana gowda, MLA, K.R. Pet, is also supporting the villagers.