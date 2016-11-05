Residents of Gejjalagere and Basavanapura Colony, of Maddur taluk demanding the arrest of a murder accused, in Mandya, on Friday.

Residents of Gejjalagere and Basavanapura Colony of Maddur taluk staged a demonstration outside the district police headquarters here on Friday demanding the arrest of the accused in a murder case.They marched from Silver Jubilee Park on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to the Superintendent of Police’s office.

According to the protesters, some youngsters in their village had tried to rape a medical store employee on August 6 at an isolated place between Kudaragundi and Basavanapura. They brutally assaulted her when she resisted. She later died owing to severe injuries in a hospital.

The police are refusing to register a first-information-report against the accused, the protesters alleged. Later, a memorandum was submitted to the Superintendent of Police, C.H. Sudheer Kumar Reddy, at his office.

The protesters withdrew their protest after Mr. Reddy assured them that the accused would be booked and arrested.