Wrath:Village residents walking out of a public hearing held for setting up an industrial area on 86 acres at Nandikur in Udupi district on Saturday.

They walk out of public hearing accusing authorities of apathy

Angry village residents walked out of a public hearing held for setting up an industrial area on 86 acres here on Saturday charging the authorities with promoting polluting industrial units instead of agro-processing and eco-friendly units.

The hearing, organised by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) was chaired by Deputy Commissioner T. Venkatesh. The people listened to the introductory remarks and power point presentation regarding the industrial area given by the officials.

But as soon as it was over, Jitendra Furtado, president of the Palimar Gram Panchayat, sought to know if it made any sense for the board to hold a public hearing four years after the construction of the industrial area as five industrial units had started functioning there.

The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) had permitted polluting industrial units in the industrial area. The permission of the gram panchayat had not been taken before setting up such units, he said.

The officials accepted the mistake of holding the hearing after commissioning of the industrial area. Moideenabba, social worker, said that the authorities had permitted the setting up of a biomedical waste disposal unit. The smoke coming out of this unit was toxic. It had affected the heath of the children going to anganwadis and primary schools, he said.

Veena V. Shetty, a homemaker, said that there was bad smelling air in the evening due to the biomedical waste disposal unit. “We get headaches and develop nausea,” she said.

Naveenchandra Suvarna, former gram panchayat president, said that there were nearly 250 houses in the vicinity of the industrial area including 40 houses of those belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.

The authorities should take that into consideration instead of recklessly promoting polluting industrial units such biodmedical waste disposal unit, cashew waste processing unit, cement pipes unit. “Promote agro-based and eco-friendly industrial units,” he said.

“Though several memorandums were given to the authorities not to promote polluting units, it had fallen on deaf ears,” said Laxman Shetty, social worker.

Amita S. Poojary, a homemaker, said that the people were tired of pollution problems of the industrial area and also the nearby thermal power plant. “We are suffering from these polluting units. These authorities understand nothing. Will you [officers] allow a polluting unit near your house?” she asked. Though Mr. Venkatesh tried to pacify the villagers and said that their grievances would be looked into, the latter did not budge and left the meeting midway.