Hadonahalli village came together on Sunday to perform the post-funerary rites of the 12 persons who died when a coracle overturned during the immersion of a Ganesh idol in the Tungabhadra in the village recently.

A remembrance ceremony was held at the convention hall of Rameshwara temple in the village.

R. Prasanna Kumar, MLC, Deputy Commissioner V.P. Ikkeri, members of the zilla panchayat K.E. Kanthesh, Veerabhadrappa Poojar and Kalagodu Rathnakar offered floral tributes to the portraits of the victims.

Residents of the village requested the State government to construct a hanging bridge across the Tungabhadra in the village and provide a motorboat to cross the river.

As the victims belonged to the family of milk producers, the Shivamogga Milk Union Limited(SHIMUL), an unit of Karnataka Milk Federation, has announced compensation of Rs. 10,000 to each bereaved family.

K.L. Jagadeeshwar, director of SHIMUL handed over the compensation cheque to the family members of the victims. Earlier in the day, the family members also offered pooja at the place where the bodies of the victims were buried on the bank of the Tungabhadra