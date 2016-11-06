The tank will not only help in water supply, but also recharge the groundwater table

The century-old Bhutnal Tank of Vijayapura has now got a new lease of life with water gushing into the tank from the Krishna river. Spread over an area of 534 acres, Bhutnal Tank’s blueprint was prepared by Sir. M. Visvesvaraya in 1911. The tank was initially built to supply water to a population of 1.5 lakh. However, over the years the population increased and also frequent drought resulted in the water level in the tank to fall.

However, the tank was recently chosen to be rejuvenated under the State government’s ambitious tank-filling project. Through the project — being implemented by the Water Resources Department — the tank is getting water from the Krishna river. The total storage capacity of the tank is 279.52 million cubic feet. With the tank gradually getting filled up, officials here believe that they can resume water supply to the city’s nine wards in a couple of months when the tank is filled to the brim. “Using the present available set up, we can supply water daily to at least 70,000 people of the city. The number can easily be doubled if technology is improved and supply line is developed,” an official said.

The officials further said that the tank will not only help in supplying water, but also recharge groundwater table of the surrounding villages, including Baratagi, Bhutanal, Arakeri, and Hanchinal.

It is one of the major decisions taken by the government which has literally given a new life to this ancient tank which had severed as the lifeline to the people of city in the past,” said contractor and the native of the city Mohammed Rafiq Tapal. “The tank-filling project will enable the people of the city to receive potable water from the tank ... it will also help in protecting the ecology. We are already seeing numerous migratory birds coming to the tank and building nests. People of the city are grateful to district in-charge Minister M. B. Patil for including the tank under the tank-filling project,” he said.