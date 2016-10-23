Members walking out of the zilla panchayat meeting in Vijayapura on Saturday.— PHOTO: RAJENDRA SINGH HAJERI

The complaint raised by two of the 42 Zilla Panchayat members that they did not receive notice of the meeting became a major reason for them to boycott the general meeting here on Saturday.

As soon as the meeting started at around 11.30 a.m., the two members, Sabu Mashyal and Jaisingh Nayak, began shouting against the panchayat officials accusing them of not giving notice of the meeting properly.

Sitting on the floor, Mr. Nayak said that he was protesting against the officials’ negligence in giving notice to members about the meeting.

Panchayat president Neelamma Meti tried to address the issue by trying to find out the fact from the officials on why notice was not issued to the members.

The officials, in their defence, presented documents claiming that they did issue notice on the given address of the members 14 days ago.

Despite giving clarification, the two members did not budge and they received support from other members demanding justice and asking Chief Executive Officer M. Sundresh Babu to take action against the errant officials.

The members ignored the appeal of the Chief Executive Officer and the panchayat president for allowing the meeting to resume, even after their assurance to take required corrective measures. The members then staged a walkout.

Ms. Meti asked them to stay back as there were several matters pertaining to the development of the district listed for discussion

After which, Ms. Meti held a meeting with the members outside the meeting hall and convince them of returning to the meeting. It was only after an hour of consultation that the meeting resumed at around 1 p.m.