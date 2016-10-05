Vijaya Bank has adopted 57 girls from poor families under the bank’s corporate social responsibility scheme (CSR) at a function here on Tuesday. It will bear their educational expenses till they completed their education.

These children will get Rs. 5,000 a year from Class 1 to PU; Rs. 10,000 a year till they completed graduation; and Rs. 20,000 a year till they complete postgraduation.

These girls have been adopted from rural and semi-urban areas of Udupi Regional Zone of the bank. Kishore Sansi, managing director and chief executive of Vijaya Bank, gave away the acceptance certificates.

An approval letter donating an ophthalmic microscope unit to an eye hospital in Shiroor village and two approval letters for construction of toilets in a school each at Kemandal and Belapu villages were also handed over.

A.C. Swain, general manager, head office, said that the bank had a target of adopting 1,132 children to help them complete their education. It had also started 32 rural healthcare centres where it was bearing the costs of the services of the physicians and provision of medicines.