A girl, who was allegedly assaulted for being with a boy of a different community in the city, has reportedly been receiving threatening calls.

The girl, belonging to a minority community, met R. Chetan, Superintendent of Police here on Friday, and complained that she has been receiving threatening calls from an ‘unknown’ number.

The caller, who has reportedly been sending photos of a girl murdered, has also threatened to kill her besides using ‘filthy’ and abusive language.

She has also given the ‘unknown’ number to Mr. Chetan and urged him to initiate steps to nab the ‘caller’ and give her protection.

During first week of October, the girl, working as a nurse in a government hospital, and a local youth, were sitting in the mini zoo when a youth, assaulted them.

The girl had lodged a complaint with Cowl Bazar police station.

Mr. Chetan told presspersons that the accused is still at large and efforts were on to nab him.

He also informed that steps would be taken to trace the unknown caller with the help of number and initiate appropriate action in the matter.