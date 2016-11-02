Celebrating Karnataka:Schoolchildren taking part in the Rajyotsava celebrations at theR.N. Shetty Stadium in Dharwad on Tuesday; (right) Pralhad Joshi, Dharwad MP,and the former Minister Basavaraj Horatti beating the sambal to mark the inauguration ofthe procession in Hubballi on Tuesday; and people dressed as historical personalities taking part in the procession.— PhotoS: Kiran Bakale

Lively performances by folk troupes, children dressed up as famous personalities in history, participants sporting red and yellow turbans and the beats of drums that forced participants and onlookers to celebrate and dance, were scenes that marked the Rajyotsava celebrations, that were more lively than before in the twin cities, on Tuesday.

In both Hubballi and Dharwad, political leaders, including municipal councillors and members of various organisations, led colourful processions after the formal inauguration by district-in-charge minister Vinay Kulkarni, the former chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi, Prasad Abbayya, MLA, and others.

With the district administration making elaborate arrangements for the diamond jubilee celebrations of the formation of Karnataka, the tableaux looked more attractive than previous years.

In Dharwad, the R.N. Shetty Stadium was a riot of colour embellished as it was with flowers and bunting. Offering prayers to goddess Bhuvaneshwari, Mr. Kulkarni unfurled the Tricolour and received the guard of honour from various contingents. Exuberant performances by schoolchildren ignited a patriotic spark.

Meritorious students from government schools were also felicitated on the occasion. They were given laptop computers. ‘Madike Patra’, ‘March of Karnataka’ and a book on folklore of Karnataka and a handbook on making learning mathematics fun, published by Vaishudeep Foundation and Prerana Samiti, were released on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Mnister listed out the developmental activities initiated by the government and the plans and schemes under way. He also emphasised the need for the students to take pride in being Kannadigas.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad S.B. Bommanahalli, Police Commissioner Pandurang Rane, Superintendent of Police Dharmendrakumar Meena and others were present.

In Hubballi, a colourful procession was taken out from Siddharoodh Mutt. It concluded at Nehru Stadium after covering the city. Several schools and colleges also conducted celebrations.