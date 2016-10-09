National » Karnataka

October 9, 2016
Updated: October 9, 2016 05:32 IST

Vehicles with fake registration numbers add to police’s woes

  • Staff Reporter
Motorists resort to this to evade payment oftax and fines for breaking rules

With over 60 lakh vehicles registered in the city, the traffic police and the Transport Department are finding it an uphill task to maintain the daily flow of traffic without massive jams. To add to their woes, several vehicle owners are now resorting to using fake registration numbers in order to avoid traffic violation fines and taxes.

In the past one week alone, the Transport Department, during it’s regular checking drives found five vehicles (all lorries) that were running with fake registration number. Two of these vehicles were found to be registered in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and were using fake number to ply between the two States and get past border police.

“There have been many instances where the number of the vehicle cannot be traced. However, it is also impossible to locate such vehicles till the time that they are pulled over for checking or a violation is raised against them,” said a department official.

Why do motorists do this? One of the reasons is to evade tax payment.

“We found a bus which was registered in Tamil Nadu with a Karnataka licence plate which had not paid the required taxes. They change the State and area code to misguide authorities,” said Gnanendra Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Transport.

Easy to get away

The other reason is not so mundane. With a fake number, a vehicle driver who often breaks the rules can get away with anything. In a city with no widespread CCTV camera coverage, the registration number of the vehicle is often the most important means of tracing the owner.

Officials admit that this issue was a long-standing one which would not be resolved so easily. However, enforcement drives and raids will not be sufficient to check all the vehicles registered in the city, and the government needs to think of another solution.

STAFF REPORTER

