Vehicles in CM’s convoy under the scanner

As the high-stakes electoral battle in Nanjangud gained momentum on Friday with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah beginning his campaign, the large number of vehicles accompanying his convoy came under the scanner of the poll officials.

Though five to six vehicles are permitted to accompany the chief campaigner’s vehicle, a huge number of vehicles were trailing Mr. Siddaramaiah’s SUV on Friday.

Though speculation was rife that a few vehicles that were part of the convoy had been seized, G. Jagadeesh, Returning Officer, denied this.

However, D. Randeep, Deputy Commissioner, who is the District Election Officer, said the authorities are checking the video footage of the convoy to ascertain if the number of vehicles accompanying the Chief Minister’s convoy had exceeded the limit.

Highway blocked

The large number of vehicles that were part of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s convoy blocked the highway leading to Chamarajanagar from Nanjangud, wherever the CM campaigned.

Co-incidentally, the convoy of senior BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa also took the same route on Friday and almost crossed the other’s path near Badanavalu.

After Mr. Siddaramaiah began his campaign in the constituency by addressing a gathering at Goluru and Chinnadagudihundi, his convoy was proceeding towards Badanavalu when Mr. Yeddyurappa’s convoy came from behind.

Moments after the CM’s car turned into Badanavalu from the highway, Mr. Yeddyurappa’s convoy sped past the village en-route to Harave in Gundlupet.

Same route

Co-incidentally, former Minister and BJP candidate V. Srinivas Prasad also took the same route on Friday and reached Goluru minutes after Mr. Siddaramaiah addressed the crowd. Mr. Prasad was accompanied by M. Shivanna, former MP, who recently quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

When asked whether Mr. Prasad will be visiting all the villages where Mr Siddaramaiah had campaigned for the Congress candidate Kalale Keshavamurthy, an aide of Mr. Prasad clarified that his campaign schedule had not been prepared on those lines.