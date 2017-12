more-in

Independent MLA from Kolar constituency Varthur Prakash is all set to launch a new political party — Namma Congress — on Sunday at a convention in Bagalkot on Sunday.

A two-time legislator, Mr. Prakash was not admitted to the Congress, despite his claims of having the support of senior leaders, owing to stiff resistance from other party members. Mr. Prakash has planned to field 15 to 20 candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections, most of them in north Karnataka .