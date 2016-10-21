The Dvaita Philosophy Resource Centre of Manipal University launched a 40-month research project on Mahabharata e-text annotation project, here recently.

In a press release issued here, Srinivasa Kumar N. Acharya, assistant professor and centre coordinator said that the project was titled ‘Grammatical analysis and XML tagging of Mahabharata’.

This project will help to take this knowledge to international audiences.

One research coordinator and five research associates had been appointed for this purpose. “These six Sanskrit scholars are traditionally trained and also have knowledge of computers,” Prof. Acharya said.

These six scholars will work under the guidance of subject experts and an advisory committee.

“Amba Kulkarni from University of Hyderabad, Shrinivasa Varakhedi from Karnataka Sanskrit University, Bengaluru, and Gerard Huet from Paris, will be guiding this project,” he said.