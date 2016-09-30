The ‘Agri Robot’ on display at the Krishi Mela in Dharwad.

At a time when farmers are hard-pressed to get labourers to farm their land, scientists of the University of Agricultural Sciences-Dharwad (UAS-D), in collaboration with M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences of Bengaluru, have come up with a farm helper named ‘Agri Robot’.

Vice-chancellor of M.S. Ramaiah University S.R. Shankpal and professor S.R. Desai, head of engineering department of UAS-D, are the principal investigators for the project in which nine farm scientists are involved.

Powered by batteries, the user-friendly robot can spray pesticides on one acre of land in one hour. The unit can be easily operated by farmers and also easily maintained and repaired at the village level.

“After an MoU with M.S. Ramaiah University was signed two years ago, we began the project and the first prototype is ready. The unit resembles a trailer and can move at a speed of 10 km per hour and operated from a distance of 500 metres,” said Prof. Desai.

“Our concept has been proved. And now it has to be fine-tuned to carry out different operations,” said A.C. Lokesh, professor at M.S. Ramaiah University.

The machine has been developed at a cost of Rs. 2 lakh, but the plan is to bring down the cost to a price range of Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.5 lakh. For details, contact Prof. Desai (7022330353) or Prof. Lokesh (9448596295)