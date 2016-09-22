Govt. urged to convene an emergency legislature session to deliberate the issue

Taking exception to the Supreme Court order on releasing 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, various organisations staged demonstrations in Hubballi on Wednesday.

While condemning the Supreme Court order on the release of water, the protesting organisations also condemned in strong terms the failure of the elected representatives from the State in discharging their responsibilities properly in issues concerning the State.

Members of the Kalasa Banduri Horata Samanvaya Samiti and Pro-Kannada organisations staged a demonstration in front of the statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna by blindfolding themselves in a gesture to symbolise what they alleged “blind justice” delivered to the people of Karnataka.

Addressing the protesters, convenors of the samiti Vikas Soppin, Amrut Ijari and others urged the State government to immediately convene an emergency legislature session to deliberate over the serious issue. The MPs and legislators from Karnataka should take a delegation to the Prime Minister and the President and urge them not to allow setting up of the Cauvery Management Board till a three-member Bench of the Supreme Court delivered a verdict on the issue.

“If nothing happens, then they should tender their resignations en masse ,” they said.

They said that in the wake of the increased differences over sharing of Cauvery water, the Prime Minister should intervene using his constitutional authority to sort out the long-pending issue.

At another protest by a group of other organisations, similar demands were made. They burnt an old tyre to mark their protest against the Supreme Court order.