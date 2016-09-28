A variety of opinions were expressed at a stakeholders’ meeting held here on Tuesday as a precursor to drawing up a sports policy.

Kishore Kumar C.K., director, physical education department, Mangaluru University, said that training in basic fitness in schools should be given in a scientific manner.

There was no coordination in the sports programmes organised by schools and colleges.

Talent hunt for budding sportspersons should start from schools. There should be scientific norms to select budding sports talent at schools. A sports training and research centre should be set up in the State.

Sports organisations should be told to raise funds as they enjoy tax concession. Selection of State-level teams should be done impartially, he said.

Dinesh Kundar, coach, said that instead of purchasing multi-gym stations, individual gymnasiums should be purchased to cater to the needs of individual sportspersons. Instead of focussing on all sports events, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts should concentrate on 100 m, 200 m, 400 m sprint, jumping events and weight lifting.

The Sports Department should be separated from the Youth Services Department. Good sports officers should be appointed at centres with a good track record, he said.

Fr. F.X. Gomes, retired principal of St. Philomena College, Puttur, said that the field of sports medicine should be given importance. Psychological counselling of sportspersons was also as important. Sportspersons got no pension or social security after they retire.

The government should construct a sports college in the State. The grace marks given to sportspersons should be increased to 70.

Those who stood second and third in sports events should be given same importance as the one who had bagged the first place. Vacation training should be given to students identified for sports events, he said.

Lavina, physical director, Chikkamagaluru, said that many schools in rural areas did not have physical directors. There was political inference in the functioning of sports hostels. There were no good coaches to guide high school students, she added.

Veena from Chikkamgaluru said that Sports Department, while rejecting applications for awards for sportspersons, should give reasons for rejection. Anupam Agarwal, Director, Sports and Youth Services Department, said that the selection for all awards would, be done online. The process would be transparent, he said.

Roshan Kumar Shetty, Assistant Director, Sports and Youth Services, and Priyanka Mary Francis, Chief Executive Officer of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat, were present.

