Narasimha Naik, president of the BJP Scheduled Tribes Morcha, has said that a conference will be held to mark Valmiki Jayanti celebrations at Lingsugur in Raichur district on October 23.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Taawarchand Gehlot would inaugurate the programme. Union Ministers Ananth Kumar and D.V. Sadananda Gowda, BJP State unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S Eshwarppa would be present. Mr. Naik alleged on Saturday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had neglected the Valmiki community and failed to fulfil the promises to extend 7.5 per cent reservation for its members.