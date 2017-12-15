Vala gives call to eradicate poverty

more-in

Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala has called upon the public to serve to eradicate poverty. “If the rich wish to contribute a portion of their surplus earnings for the poor, there would not be poverty,” he said.

The Governor was speaking in a programme at Hasanamba Kala Bhavan after inaugurating Red Cross Bhavan in Hassan on Thursday.

“Earlier when the rate of literacy was low, we did a campaign with a slogan ‘each one, teach one’ and with that, the rate of literacy was improved. Similarly, if all the rich people take up the cause of helping the poor and teach them ways to earn their livelihood, poverty could be eradicated,” he said.

Stressing the need for serving society, he said no matter how long a person lives, how he lived was important. Swamy Vivekananda died at a young age, but he is remembered for his work even today, he said.

“All religions have taught the essence of serving humanity. We believe in the principle that the whole world is a family,” he said.

The Governor, who is also president of Karnataka chapter of Red Cross Society, said the Red Cross was first started in Switzerland to serve the society.

“I thank all those who put in their efforts in ensuring a building for the society in Hassan,” he said.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture A. Manju said the elected representatives of the district had contributed over ₹22 lakh for the building.

“I wish the society continues to do good work in the district and help the needy people,” he said.

MLA H.S. Prakash, chairman of Karnataka chapter of Red Cross Society Basrur Rajeev Shetty, Hassan Zilla Panchayat president Shwetha Devaraj, and Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri were present.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated Red Cross Bhavan constructed in five gunta land near Salagame Road at a cost of ₹85 lakh.