Gauri Lankesh, journalist, said on Sunday that it was only when the plural ethos of the country was saved that democracy in its truest spirit could thrive.

She was speaking after inaugurating a symposium on “Bahumukhi Bharat” (multi-faceted India) organised by the Rathabeedi Geleyaru in association with the Karnataka Sahitya Academy, here.

Ms. Lankesh alleged that the present rulers (at the Centre) were not interested in the multicultural aspects of the country. They were not interested in diversities or many religions thriving in the country, she again alleged.

The only weapon available to save the plural ethos was words. Many writers such as G. Rajashekhar and K. Phaniraj had always been using words to try to save plural ethos. “In a way, words are our political weapons,” she said.

Presiding over the inaugural function, Vaidehi, writer, said that the media should play the role of perpetuating peace in society instead of sensationalising issues. The power of the written word should be used for positive purposes, she said.

Meti Mudiyappa, member of Karnataka Nataka Academy, was present.