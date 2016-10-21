Deputy Commissioner T. Venkatesh on Thursday said it is essential to use technology to provide better facilities for customers. He was speaking after inaugurating the 91st Foundation Day celebrations of SyndicateBank at the Golden Jubilee Auditorium here.

Mr. Venkatesh said that undivided Dakshina Kannada district could rightly be called the cradle of the banking industry as five banks had originated from here — SyndicateBank, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Vijaya Bank and Karnataka Bank.

Mr. Venkatesh said that before the nationalisation of banks in 1971, banks used to concentrate more on their business. But after nationalisation, the banks also started providing services in the social sector. Udupi district tops the State in providing welfare facilities to BPL families, he added.

Banks should give importance to providing loans to farmers and promote rural development, fully cooperating in the provision of government welfare schemes to beneficiaries, especially in rural areas, he said.

Allen C.A. Pereira, former chairman and MD of Bank of Maharashtra, T. Gautham Pai, MD of Manipal Technologies, T. Sachin Pai, MD of Best Sellers Pvt. Ltd., T. Sunil Pai, MD of Manipal Housing Finance, and others were present.