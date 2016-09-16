Mahadevi, wife of Lance Naik Hanumanthappa Koppad, who lost his life in the Siachen avalanche while on duty, said on Thursday that it was the State government’s responsibility to fulfil the promises it had made after her husband’s passing. She said she would not approach the government pleading to keep its word.

She was speaking at a programme organised jointly by Kuwait Kannada Koota and the Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists at Patrakartara Bhavan here after receiving a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh from Vivek Wani, former president of the koota.

“The authorities have shown us the land the government intends to give us, but they have not begun the process of handing it over. Gram panchayat members say work on building a memorial for my husband will be completed soon,” she said.

Ms. Mahadevi, who was accompanied by Koppad’s mother Basamma, said her dream was for her daughter to join the Army. She appealed to more parents to send their children to defend the country.

Handing over the cheque to Ms. Mahadevi, Dr. Wani said they had already donated Rs. 1 lakh to the families of the other two soldiers who lost their lives at Siachen. “It is a gesture from the koota to show that Kannadigas in Kuwait also share the grief of the Koppad family,” he said.