MCC Commissioner directs defunct centres to function again in one month

With most of the zero waste management centres here becoming defunct, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Jagadeesha has cracked the whip against the officials and set a deadline of one month for the centres to become functional again.

Mr. Jagadeesha, who carried out an inspection of all the nine zero waste management centres set up across the city recently, was aghast at finding mounds of untreated garbage piling up on their premises.

The centres were letting out an unbearable stench and creating an unhygienic atmosphere.

The zero waste management centres had been set up across Mysuru to reduce the pressure on the garbage treatment plant at Vidyaranyapuram in the city by treating and processing the waste generated locally. The functioning of the zero waste management centres in Mysuru was crucial to keep the city clean. Of the 400 tonnes of waste generated in Mysuru every day, the plant at Vidyaranyapuram can treat only 200 tonnes per day, while the nine zero waste management centres were together treating about 40 to 50 tonnes. Solid waste management in Mysuru had played a significant role in the city securing the cleanest city tag for two successive years.

Except for the centres in Kumbarakoppal and Old Kesare, the remaining seven zero waste management centres had become defunct, Mr. Jagdeesha said in a statement here on Saturday.

The organisations vested with the task of ensuring the functioning of the centres had abdicated their responsibility, leading to such a sorry state of affairs, the Commissioner said.

As the waste remained untreated and unprocessed, the accumulating mounds of garbage were not only creating an unhygienic atmosphere, but also letting out an unbearable stench, he said.

He also regretted that the officials of the Health Department of the civic body had completely ignored the lapses and failed to take any action in the regard.

Deadline

Mr. Jagadeesha has set one- month deadline for health and environmental officials concerned of MCC to ensure that the the zero waste management centres become functional again.

He has instructed them to hold discussions with NGOs and Stree Shakti organisations in the City, who can be roped into the managing the zero waste management centres.

In the event of the centres failing to become functional within the deadline, the officials concerned will be made responsible and a report in the regard will be sent to the government, Mr. Jagadeesha warned.