The 50-year-old severely injured and exhausted wild elephant Sidda, who has been lying near the backwaters of Manchanabele dam since last Sunday, showed slight signs of improvement on Thursday. However, his condition is still critical.

With pressure building on the Forest Department following its inordinate delay in treating the tusker, it has decided to provide “proper” medical care and energy-rich supplements to the elephant. “We did not neglect his health. However, we have decided to provide it “much-better” medical care,” a senior officer, on condition of anonymity, told The Hindu .

According to him, Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology B. Ramanath Rai and former MP Ramya called Deputy Conservator of Forest D. Manjunath and issued strict instructions to take measures for the tusker’s recovery. Drips had been administered to Sidda at least 30 times since Wednesday. Meanwhile, the department erected a pandal to shield the elephant from the scorching sun.

An X-ray of his fractured right front leg had failed to provide an accurate picture as it was taken during daylight. Mr. Manjunath said he did not have any idea on whether Sidda would regain its ability to walk.

Meanwhile, animal lovers said senior officials had not visited the spot where Sidda is being treated. On Thursday, H.C. Balakrishna, Magadi MLA, requested mercy killing for Sidda.