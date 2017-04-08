Unseasonal rain, gusty winds wreak havoc in Gurmitkal

Gusty winds accompanied by rain and hailstorm damaged public and private properties in Gurmitkal town of Yadgir district on Friday.

According to sources, gusty winds accompanied by rain and hailstorm damaged public and private properties. Several trees and electrical poles were reportedly uprooted in the town. As a result, power supply was disrupted.

According to sources, tin sheets of several houses were blown up in the air. A car was damaged after a tree fell on it. Satyanarayan Tewari, the owner of the car, said it would be difficult to remove the tree without help from the authorities.

Venkatesh, executive engineer with Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (Gescom), said officials have been asked to visit the spot and take action to restore power. “At least four or five electricity poles were found uprooted. Electrical wires have been destroyed. The exact number of burned transformers is not yet available,” a Gescom engineer on the spot told The Hindu.

There are no crops in the area, except a few paddy fields . Therefore, it is unlikely that crops were damaged, sources in the Agriculture Department said. “Almost all the farmers are preparing their lands. At this stage, there is no crop on the field,” Chetana Patil, joint director of the department.

The authorities, however, have yet to confirm the extent of damage to property. Quoting revenue officials, Jagadish Naik, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir sub-division, said electrical wires in at least 20 houses in Himalapur village, Yadgir taluk, were burnt owing to excessive power supply due to the wind.