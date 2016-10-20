Vijayanagar Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Ballari has decided to cancel admissions of 60 students who had joined various colleges in Ballari and Koppal districts by submitting fake marks cards.

Disclosing this to presspersons here on Wednesday, T.M. Bhaskar, Registrar (Administration), and L.R. Naik, Registrar (Evaluation), said that the figure 60 had been arrived at after verification of records. However, this number is likely to go up.

The decision taken was based on the report of a one-man committee which probed into the admissions using fake marks cards issued by a fictitious board of secondary education in Maharashtra.

M.S. Subhas, Vice-Chancellor of the university, after a parent approached him to ascertain whether admission would be given based on marks card obtained from the fictitious board as many colleges had admitted several students, issued a circular to all the colleges to verify the records. Of the 104 colleges affiliated, 64 colleges gave a report that around 60 students had obtained admissions.

Later, the committee, headed by Mr. Bhaskar, formed by the vice-chancellor, met officials of the Maharashtra State Board Secondary Education in Pune, and ascertained that the marks cards submitted by the students were fake.