The website of University of Mysore (UoM), which is observing its centenary year, was found defaced on Sunday by a self-styled Tunisian hacker group.

The website, which is suspected to have been defaced late on Saturday night, was inaccessible till Sunday morning when the University authorities were alerted about the cyber attack and took immediate steps to restore the website.

Professor and coordinator, Department of Computer Science, University of Mysore, G Hemanth Kumar said the website was restored by the experts in the department with assistance from a Hyderabad-based private company, which manages the website.

“We got to know about the defacement around 7.45 am. By 8.20 a.m, the website had been restored. No data has been stolen,” Prof Kumar added.

After the defacement, the homepage of the University’s website displayed a message put up by the Al Fallaga Team, which claims to be a Tunisian Islamist hacker group. The message also gave a call for “Stop Killing Burma Muslims,” “Stop the Buddhist Terror.”

Meanwhile, the sub-domain of the University’s website - postgraduate admissions – had also been found defaced by a different group identifying itself as “D.R.S Dz Team,” which had put up a slogan for “Free Palestine” and “Free Gaza.”

Though the sub-domain page continued to load slowly on Sunday evening, Prof Kumar said the University had concluded its admission on Saturday and no inconvenience was caused to any students.

Member of Global Cyber Security Response Team Mirza Faizan Asad described the defacement as an act of mischief by hackers, who exploit the vulnerability of websites.

He emphasised the need for strengthening the security of the websites and plug loopholes so that they don’t become “sitting ducks” for these hackers. He did not rule out the possibility of hackers stealing confidential data from vulnerable websites.