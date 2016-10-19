The State government on Tuesday suspended University of Mysore Registrar C. Basavaraju in connection with the appointment of 48 assistant professors on contract basis at Yuvaraja’s College, a constituent college of the university.

Though the government had cried a halt to the process of recruitment initiated by the varsity for appointment of the 48 assistant professors, the university ignored the instructions and went ahead with the appointments.

The suspension orders issued by the Under Secretary to the Education Department (Universities) on the directions of the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, said the appointments neither adhered to the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and reservation policy nor were they cleared by the government.

Though the university had been directed to submit a proposal to the government for the recruitment process by adhering to the UGC guidelines and reservation policy, there has been a prima facie violation of the guidelines, said the order.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru T. Venkatesh will hold additional charge as Registrar (Administration) of the University of Mysore until further orders.

Meanwhile, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa defended the appointments by the Governing Council of the college.

“The appointments have been carried out as per the statutes. There has been no violation of rules in the appointments made to the college, which is an autonomous constituent college of the university,” he told The Hindu . Though the Vice-Chancellor is the Chairman of the Council, the principal of the college in whose name the appointment orders are issued is the member secretary of the council. The university’s Registrar, who is the convener of the Council, is also the “custodian of the records” of the university, said Prof. Rangappa.

