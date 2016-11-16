Gulbarga University has announced Rajyotsava awards that it confers on writers and artists from Hyderabad Karnataka region every year on the occasion of Rajyotsava.

Five Kannada writers, M. Nagaraj, Ramesh Gabbur, S. Chinnaswamy Sosale, R. Venkata Reddy and Parashuram, were selected for their Kannada books.

The winners in the other categories are: Cheluvaraju (folklore), Gandhiji C. Molakere (biography), Sesha Murthy Avadhani (social science), Shankar A. Rathod (Hindi work), B.A. Kambale (Marathi work) and Sharanappa Wadigeri (folk artist).

The following five people were selected for the prize in visual and fine art category: Kashinath D., Priyanka R. Patil, Sunil Shyamsundar Jambagi, Shilpa Ningappa Hebbal and Baburao H. All the winners would get a cash prize of Rs. 5,000.

B.J. Parvathi, Siddalingappa Kotnekal and Basavanneppa Kambar have won the first (gold medal and Rs. 5,000), the second (silver medal and Rs. 3,000 cash) and the third (bronze medal and Rs. 2,000) prizes in the Jayatirtha Rajapurohit memorial award for their achievements in the State-level competition.