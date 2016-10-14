Maruti Manpade, president of the Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha (KPRS) has demanded that the Union government fix the fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane at Rs. 3,500 per tonne.

Addressing a seminar jointly organised by the Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association to discuss the problems faced by sugarcane growers and its solutions here city on Thursday, Mr. Manpade said that the Rs. 2, 300 FRP for a tonne of sugarcane fixed by the Union government was less than the cost involved in cultivation of one tonne of sugarcane.

“Cane growers will spend at least Rs. 3,100 for production of each tonne of sugarcane,” he added. Mr. Manpade also urged the Union government to stop sgar import to protect the sugarcane growers in India. “Though the production of sugar in India is sufficient to meet the country’s requirement, the government imported 40 lakh tonne sugar,” he said.

He also demanded that the State government direct the management of various sugar factories to clear the dues for the cane crushed in the last three years.

As many as 13 sugar factories in four districts — Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir and Vijayapura — have not settled the dues of Rs. 300 per tonne from 2013-14. This adds up to Rs.15 crore, Mr. Manpade said. The sugarcane growers’ associations of different States will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on November 25, he said.

Several decisions, including the rejection of the recommendations of the Rangarajan Committee and the need to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, which were taken by farmers’ organisation from 13 different States in a recently held conference in Hyderabad, will be submitted to the Union government.