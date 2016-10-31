The Union government has sanctioned 14 works in Bidar and Kalaburagi districts under the Central road fund with an estimated cost of Rs. 135 crore, Bhagwant Khuba, MP, has said.

They include the 21-km stretch from Humnabad to Manik Nagar, Ghodawadi, to Ghatboral. The cost of development of the main district road is Rs. 10 crore.

Improvement of the 11-km stretch form Bidar to Malegaon that ends at Chillargi on the Karnataka-Telangana border would be taken up at Rs. 10 crore. The 17.5-km long Bagadal- Bavuge-Bhairanahalli Road would be repaired at the cost of Rs. 5 crore, he told presspersons here on Sunday.

The 2-km stretch of Aurad-Sadashivgad Road at Mudenur Ghat would be constructed at Rs. 2 crore. The 12-km stretch from Hulsoor- Mahagaon Road in Basavakalyan would be improved by spending Rs. 3 crore.

The stretch from Putpak to Bhasaga in Basavakalyan would be improved by spending Rs. 10 crore. Widening and strengthening of the Aurad-Sadshivgad Road would be taken up at Rs. 8 crore. The 2-km stretch of Murki-Handarki would be repaired at the cost of Rs. 1.5 crore. The 12-km stretch of Kushnoor-Duduknal Road would be improved by spending Rs. 3 crore.

The Kodli-Tandur stretch via Chincholi would be improved by spending Rs. 5 crore. The 21-km stretch of Chincholi-Konchavaram Road would be improved at Rs. 8 crore.

The 18-km stretch of Kodli-Chandankere Road would be improved by spending Rs. 20 crore.

The 19-km stretch of Jambagi-Hulsoor Road would be improved by spending Rs. 40 crore.

The Puttanhippargi to Jambga-R village Road and the road between Kirisultan and Telkarnoy village in Kalaburgi district would be improved by spending Rs. 10 crore. “Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has sanctioned these projects to help connectivity in the backward district. The works would start in a month,” he said.

