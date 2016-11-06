A group of Muslim organisations have opposed the alleged attempt by the Union government to impose a Uniform Civil Code . At a gathering organised by the Muslim Muttahida Council here on Saturday, the participants said that Muslims would not tolerate government interference in the Sharia. Islamic cleric and scholar, Sayed Tanvirpeeran Hashmi, said that no attempt was made to interfere in the Sharia even during the British rule.

“The BJP government at the Centre is trying to bring in a common law for all, which is impossible. The Constitution gives the right and freedom to every Indian to follow the religion of his/her choice and following Sharia is very much part of Islam. Thus, in no case the government can withdraw this fundamental right,” Mr. Hashmi said. He said that such an attempt will only destabilise the peace and harmony of the country. On the issue of triple talaq, he said that the matter has not been discussed clearly in the light of the Quran, and people are making absurd statements without studying the talaq system. Later, a group of women presented a memorandum to the President of India through the district administration. Chief Imam of Jama Masjid, Mohammed Yusuf Kazi and others were present.

‘PM’s priorities

are misplaced’

Mr. Hashmi said that while a large number of people are suffering from hunger, Mr. Modi proposes Yoga.

“While people have no money, Mr. Modi wants them to open bank accounts. When the poor need houses, he wants them to get toilets constructed...people in rural areas still have no electricity, but the PM talks of digital India and when minds of several Indians are filled with hatred and enmity, he launches Swachh Bharat. It seems that his priorities are misplaced,” he said.