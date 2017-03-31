Undertrial ends life

more-in

An undertrial reportedly ended his life by hanging himself at Central prison here on Friday. The deceased was Abdulkalam Sheikh, 42, a native of West Bengal.

He and his family had settled in Tabibland in Hubballi for the last few years. He had two wives and was in an illicit relationship with a minor. One year ago, he had taken the minor to West Bengal and lived with her for a few days. Her family had filed a kidnapping complaint at the Kasabapeth Police Station.

The police had registered cases against him under the POCSO Act, 2012, and arrested him eight months ago. He was lodged at Central prison for the last six months and the trial was going on in the lower court.

The court had completed the hearing of both the parties and had reserved judgement. However on Friday, Abdulkalam hanged himself to the window grill in the jail barrack and ended his life.

A case has been registered at the suburban police station.