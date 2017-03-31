Karnataka

Undertrial ends life

more-in

An undertrial reportedly ended his life by hanging himself at Central prison here on Friday. The deceased was Abdulkalam Sheikh, 42, a native of West Bengal.

He and his family had settled in Tabibland in Hubballi for the last few years. He had two wives and was in an illicit relationship with a minor. One year ago, he had taken the minor to West Bengal and lived with her for a few days. Her family had filed a kidnapping complaint at the Kasabapeth Police Station.

The police had registered cases against him under the POCSO Act, 2012, and arrested him eight months ago. He was lodged at Central prison for the last six months and the trial was going on in the lower court.

The court had completed the hearing of both the parties and had reserved judgement. However on Friday, Abdulkalam hanged himself to the window grill in the jail barrack and ended his life.

A case has been registered at the suburban police station.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
police
crime
prisoners and detainees
prison
suicide
death
death and dying
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2017 5:00:50 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/undertrial-ends-life/article17752994.ece

© The Hindu