Minister of State for Information Technology and Bio Technology and Yadgir district in-charge Priyank Kharge speaking at the Rajyotsava celebrations in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Bio Technology and also Yadgir district in-charge Priyank Kharge on Tuesday recalled the struggles carried out to unite the Kannada-speaking parts and form a new State of Mysore.

He was speaking after unfurling the national flag to mark the 61st Rajyotsava at the Pre- University College Ground here.

The Minister said that many leaders had scarified their lives to bring Kannada-speaking areas under a single State concept through the unification movement.

Mr. Kharge appealed to the youth to understand history of the unification movement and participate in the Rajyotsava celebrations to remember the sacrifices made by leaders after he noticed that there were only a few participants at the event.

He said that due to an amendment to the Constitution [Article 371 (J)], people in Hyderabad Karnataka region are given more opportunities in employment. Hence, people should utilise all such opportunities to ensure that the State emerged the strongest in all fields, he suggested.

Mr. Kharge also distributed laptops to three meritorious students who scored the highest marks in the SSLC examinations. He also felicitated those who had made achievements in different fields. Several troupes from various parts of the district and also from the State performed Janapada dances and music. Various government departments and the City Municipal Council exhibited images to create social awareness among the people.

MLA Baburao Chinchansur, Zilla Panchayat president Basareddy Anapur, Deputy Commissioner Khushboo Goel Chowdhary, CEO Vikas Suralkar and Superintendent of Police Vinayak Patil were present.