A farmer, unable to bear the burden of loan, ended his life by hanging himself in his agriculture land at Ganapathihalli in Kaduru taluk on Tuesday. The Kadur police have identified him as Shanthappa (65). He is survived by two children.

He owned two acres of 17 guntas of land. Recently he drilled a borewell in his farm. The farmer had borrowed over 1.1 lakh loan from banks. As he could not repay the loan installments, the banks had sent him notices. He had no income from his land to repay, his son Ravi Kumar informed the police.

Kadur police have registered a case.