A farmer allegedly ended his life by consuming poison at Kodena Koppal in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district on Friday night.

The police have identified the deceased as Raju (48).

Sources informed the police that Mr. Raju had borrowed loans to drill four borewells on his land for agricultural purposes.

However, all the four borewells failed to yield an adequate quantity of water to meet needs and thereby repay loans.

Overwhelmed, Mr. Raju consumed poison as he was unable to deal with the pressure of repaying the loans. The police say that he was rushed to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) in the town for treatment, where he died, the police said.

A case has been registered at the Kirugavalu police station.