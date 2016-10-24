A woman, who had attempted suicide by consuming poison on Friday, died on Saturday. She was distressed as she had been unable to repay a loan.

Gowramma (45), a resident of Jakkanahalli near Chikkamagaluru, had borrowed money from relatives and other private persons for her daughters’ marriages. According to one of her relatives, J.K. Mohan, she was upset as she was unable to repay the loan.

She was admitted in a hospital in Hassan, where she died. She is survived by two daughters. The Mallanduru police have registered an unnatural death report.