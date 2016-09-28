A farmer unable to bear the burden of loan set himself ablaze at Baggavalli in Tarikere taluk on Monday. Rangappa (65) had borrowed Rs. 3 lakh from different sources to drill borewells in his farm and for his son’s marriage.

His son Ravi told the police that his father was upset as he was unable to repay the loan. Two people who had lent him loan had approached him on Monday and demanded their money back. He was disturbed and went to his farm, where he set himself ablaze. The police learnt about this incident on Tuesday and registered an unnatural death report, based on his son’s statement.