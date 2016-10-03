Samples of fish curry that led to food poisoning of around around 40 persons in Ullal on Saturday have been sent to Bengaluru for testing.

As many as 40 persons from different parts of Ullal got admitted to four different private hospitals on Saturday evening after consuming fish curry and other fish dishes. While some reported of vomiting, others reported of giddiness and body pain after eating the dishes.

District Health Officer Ramakrishna Rao said that he met the victims admitted in the four hospitals.

“While some say that they purchased fish from persons who came to their area in vehicles selling parts of fish discarded from a fish meal unit in Ullal, a few said the dishes were prepared using fish they had purchased from the fishing harbour,” he said.

Dr. Rao said a team of officials of the Medical Department on Sunday collected samples of the food that led to food poisoning and sent it to Bengaluru for testing. Apart from his department, Deputy Director of Fisheries and Food Safety Officer are inquiring into the cause of food poisoning.

Dr. Rao said all the 40 victims were discharged from the hospitals on Sunday evening.