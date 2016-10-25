Underground drainage works in Bidar city would be completed as per the new deadline of December, 2016, R. Roshan Baig, Minister for Urban Development, said today after inspecting works in the city. The work of streamlining the drainage system across the city and channelling it to the sewage treatment plant in Gornalli village, was to be completed in 2012. But it was rescheduled to 2014, 2015 and then to June 2016. But it is still incomplete. Only 774 of the 1200 manholes have been created till now.

Officials informed the Minister that the contracting agency, Hyderabad-based Mega Infrastructure, has been fined Rs. 2.8 crore for the delay. Officials suspect that the company had sub-contracted works to some other agency or individual, which was causing the delay.

The pipelines carrying drinking water from the Manjra river to the water purification plant in Janawada would be repaired, officials said. Work on the high capacity water pump and filter near Gornalli village is 95 per cent complete.

MLA Rahim Khan asked officials to take up quality work. He complained that the roads dug to lay sewage or water pipes were not filled properly, causing inconvenience to commuters..