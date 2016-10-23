The police have tightened security around Sri Krishna Mutt and temple, and roads leading to it after the Deputy Commissioner, on Saturday, issued orders that organisers of ‘Kanaka Nade’ should not conduct any cleanliness campaign in these places on Sunday.

Yuva Brigade, led by Chakravarti Sulibele, wanted to hold the cleanliness campaign in the surroundings of the Sri Krishna Mutt and roads leading to it. However, several progressive groups had objected to it as the Yuva Brigade had earlier said that it wanted to clean the streets of Udupi because it had been “polluted” by “Chalo Udupi”, a programme held under the banner of Dalit Damanitara Swabhimani Horata Samiti against cow vigilantism on October 9. They said that the Brigade had stopped calling it a counter to “Chalo Udupi” only after the matter generated a controversy.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Sulibele said they would “respect the order but carry out the programme”.

K.L. Ashok, samiti member, said the brigade’s decision to hold ‘Kanaka Nade’ was an insult to Dalits and progressive group, who participated in it and was an “open, public and organised practise of untouchability”.

In a press note, the Pejawar seer said he was sad at the order not allowing cleanliness campaign on the Car Street.

The campaign will be taken up within the Sri Krishna Mutt and Rajangana, he added.

Superintendent of Police K.T. Balakrishna told The Hindu that security had been beefed up around Car Street area.