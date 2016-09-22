The issues of garbage disposal and the stray dog menace also figured at the general body meeting of the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) here on Wednesday. Raising these issues, Janardhan Bhandarkar, councillor, said that people were throwing garbage at so many places in the city even after the installation of boards prohibiting the same. It was happening near the BSNL Bhavan and other places, he added. This was happening despite there being door-to-door collection of garbage in the main parts of the city.

Mr. Bhandarkar said he had recently caught a coconut seller red-handed throwing away coconut shells. Other councillors also shared similar experiences. Ramesh Kanchan, member, said that the CMC should create more awareness on the issue of proper garbage disposal.

Raghavendra, Environment Engineer, said already the CMC had passed a by-law for stern implementation of garbage disposal. Once the by-law was published in the gazette, it would be possible to form a squad and catch the wrong-doers, he said. Mr. Kanchan said that there was stray dog problem at many places in the city. D. Manjunathaiah, CMC Commissioner, said that an agency would be told to conduct a survey of the problem. Mr. Kanchan said that the agency would be asked to take local councillors along with them during the survey.

Sodium lamps

The meeting was informed that there were about 800 sodium lamps installed on street lampposts. P. Yuvaraj, councillor, said that the CMC should install more LED lamps and phase away sodium lamps.

Vasanthi Shetty, councillor, said that people in Sandeep Nagar of Ambalpady ward were facing a drinking water crisis, for the last three months, as a result of a breakage in a pipeline. Ganesh, CMC Engineer, said that the problem was owing to the ongoing widening work of National Highway 66.

Road works

The service road and footpaths were yet to be constructed in the area. The matter would be taken up with the National Highways Authority of India, he said.

Prashanth Bhat, councillor, said that some private telecom companies too had damaged many pipelines in different parts of the city while installing their cables and a lot of money had to be spent in reconnecting either the drain or water pipelines.

Intervening, Mr. Manjunathaiah, said that the amount would be deducted from the deposit paid by the companies to the CMC.