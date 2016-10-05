Krishi Mela - 2016, an annual expo of agricultural technologies and advanced knowledge by University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur (UAS-R), is scheduled to be held for three days starting November 5.

In a press release, Dr. S.K. Meti, President of Krishi Mela Organising Committee and Director of Extension, UAS-R, said that the agro fest would be organised around the central theme of "Role of Pulses in Food and Nutrition Security" in view of 68th UN General Assembly's declaration of observing 2016 as the International Year of Pulses.

The farm festival is designed to focus on exhibition of agricultural technologies and deliberations by experts on increasing productivity pulses, minimising post-harvest losses, preserving and marketing strategies. Couple of interactive sessions where end-users can have direct interaction with agricultural scientists and experts in the field to get their doubts cleared are also be planned.

General information on the advanced technologies for sustained and environment-friendly agriculture, such as integrated farming and organic farming, watershed development for conservation, regeneration and judicious use natural and human resources, cropping patterns suitable for the region, post-harvest food-grain processing, newer technologies in agricultural engineering, newer verities of crops best suitable for Hyderabad Karnataka region and other such issues would be provided through demonstrations.

The University is expecting large crowds of farmers and agriculture-enthusiasts from Hyderabad Karnataka region and outside. Six male farmers and six female farmers, from each district of Hyderabad Karnataka region, who have made significant achievements in agriculture and allied fields, would be felicitated and conferred ‘Shreshtha Krishika’ (man) and ‘Shreshtha Krishimahile’ (woman).

As many 300 stalls for various exhibitions and sale would be established. Government, quasi-government, non-governmental organisations and others are requested to book their stalls well in advance. For details, call 08532-220440.