Step towards development:P. Vasudevappa, (third from right) Vice-Chancellor, University of Agriculture and Horticulture Sciences, visited the pulse field developed in Shivamogga on Friday.— Photo: VAIDYA

With the objective of promoting the cultivation of pulses, the University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences (UAHS), Shivamogga has launched pulse seed hub project at its Zonal Agricultural and Horticultural Research Station (ZAHRS) in Hiriyur in Chitradurga district.

The Ministry of Agriculture has sanctioned an amount of Rs. 1.50 crore to the university for the project. Of this, an amount of Rs. 50 lakh was used to create the infrastructure necessary for seed preservation, processing and packaging at ZAHRS, Hiriyur. The remaining will be maintained as a revolving fund for expenses of production, procurement and processing of seeds.

Food security

C. Vasudevappa, Vice-Chancellor of UAHS, Shivamogga, has said that the objective of the project is to ensure access to quality sowing of seeds of pulses for farmers and thereby enhance the yield of the crop.

Pulses are a rich source of nutrients and the Ministry has planned to enhance theri production to strengthen the food security of the nation.

The university will provide the improved varieties of sowing seeds of pigeonpea, green gram, chickpea, black gram, horse gram, cowpea and other pulses developed by it, to the farmers. The technical information of cultivation and harvesting of the pulses will also be provided to them.

Certification

When the crop is ready for harvesting, the university will make arrangements for its certification from competent authorities for usage as sowing seeds. After the formalities related to certification are complete, sowing seeds will be purchased from farmers by agencies such as the Karnataka State Seeds Corporation, he said.

At present, the university is producing 1,000 quintal of sowing seeds of pulses and millets annually on its plots. For the kharif season of 2016, the sowing seeds of pigeonpea provided by the university under the project, have been cultivated in an area of 800 acres by farmers in Shivamogga, Chitradurga and Davangere districts. It has been planned to provide sowing seeds of other pulses including green gram, chickpea, cowpea, horse gram, black gram to farmers in 2017, he added.