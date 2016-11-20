A two-day passport seva camp to enable passport aspirants in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts submit their applications began at the zilla panchayat office here on Saturday.

A total of 400 passport aspirants have been given appointment at the camp after they had submitted online applications and booked a slot for their document verification after paying the requisite fee. While 200 aspirants were allotted time on Saturday, the remaining 200 have to appear for their document verification on Sunday.

Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department K. Rameshwarappa, who has been designated as the nodal officer for the camp, said the camp did not encounter any hiccups on Saturday.

After the applicants have their documents verified and submitted, the process of submitting an application will be completed. In the normal course, it would take about 25 days for the passport to be delivered to the applicant’s house after completing police verification. Deputy Regional Passport Officer, Bengaluru, Sudhi Choudury, who was also present,said the ongoing camp in Mysuru was the second one to be held this year — the earlier one was held in March.

Though efforts will be made to hold such camps in all parts of the State periodically, Ms. Choudury said she would not be in a position to assure whether the frequency of such camps can be increased or not. However, she said Mysuru was high on the list of priority venues for holding such camps in view of the huge demand for passports. A decision on holding a passport seva camp also has to factor the available of the resources that can be spared to hold such events, she said.