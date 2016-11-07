Residents of Dharwad will get an opportunity to enjoy cultural performances by college students this week with two premier educational institutions holding their youth festivals here.

While Karnatak University has organised the first zone inter-collegiate youth festival at Karnatak Arts College in Dharwad on November 7 and 8, University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, is hosting an inter-collegiate youth festival for three days from November 8.

41 events

In all, 41 events are being held as part of the youth festivals. While students will compete with each other in 23 events at Karnatak College, students of agricultural courses will compete in 18 events at the UAS youth festival.

M.N. Josh, Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University, will inaugurate the KUD youth festival on November 7 at 10 .30 at Farron Hall. The participants can get more details by logging on to http://www.kacd.ac.in or http://www.kud.ac.in.

Kannada poet Dundiraj will inaugurate the UAS youth festival on November 8 at 11 a.m. and director of Dharwad Rangayana Prakash Garud will give away the prizes to the winners at the concluding ceremony to be held at 3.30 a.m. on Thursday.

The events include cartooning, debate, quiz, on-the-spot painting, elocution, poster-making, one-act play, patriotic song singing, rangoli drawing, skit, clay modelling, mono-acting, mime, group dance and others.